Should you bet on Dyami Brown scoring a touchdown in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Commanders vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Dyami Brown score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a TD)

Brown's 15 targets have led to eight catches for 120 yards (13.3 per game).

Brown does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Dyami Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 25 0 Week 3 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 3 2 51 0 Week 5 Bears 3 1 11 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 4 2 33 0

