The Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija included, take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 124-117 loss versus the Hornets, Avdija put up 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Below we will break down Avdija's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+186)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were ranked eighth in the league defensively last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Nets were 27th in the league last season, giving up 45.1 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nets conceded 23.4 per game last year, ranking them third in the league.

Giving up 11.8 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Nets were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Deni Avdija vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 34 23 6 3 4 0 4 12/12/2022 27 8 7 1 1 0 0 11/30/2022 26 7 5 3 0 1 1 11/4/2022 22 4 2 1 0 0 0

