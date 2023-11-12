Will Curtis Samuel find his way into the end zone when the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Commanders vs Seahawks Anytime TD Bets

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has grabbed 35 passes for 332 yards (41.5 per game) and two scores this year.

In two of eight games this year, Samuel has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has one rushing TD this season.

Curtis Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0

