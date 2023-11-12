Curtis Samuel was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders' Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Samuel's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 10, Samuel has 35 receptions for 332 yards -- 9.5 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 20 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 43 occasions.

Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Commanders this week: Jahan Dotson (DNP/nir - personal): 34 Rec; 360 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 35 332 134 2 9.5

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0

