Going into their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (5-3), the Washington Commanders (4-5) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 12 at Lumen Field.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Commanders are coming off of a 20-17 win over the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks head into this matchup following a 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their most recent game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Toe Questionable Emmanuel Forbes CB Achilles Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Chest Did Not Participate In Practice DeeJay Dallas RB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Dareke Young WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Charles Cross OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Questionable Noah Fant TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Mario Edwards Jr. DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jarran Reed DE Tooth Did Not Participate In Practice Jordyn Brooks LB Hamstring Questionable Jamal Adams SS Knee Full Participation In Practice Tre Brown CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Knee Out Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Derick Hall OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Questionable

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Seahawks or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders rank 17th in total yards per game (332.1), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 368.9 total yards allowed per contest.

The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, allowing 27.2 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 18th with 21.2 points per contest.

The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 252.7 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank ninth with 242 passing yards per contest.

Washington ranks 26th in the NFL with 90.1 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 20th with 116.2 rushing yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

At -1, the Commanders have the 17th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 13 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL).

Commanders vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-6)

Seahawks (-6) Moneyline: Seahawks (-275), Commanders (+220)

Seahawks (-275), Commanders (+220) Total: 44.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.