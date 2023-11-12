Commanders vs. Seahawks Injury Report — Week 10
Going into their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (5-3), the Washington Commanders (4-5) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 12 at Lumen Field.
The Commanders are coming off of a 20-17 win over the New England Patriots.
The Seahawks head into this matchup following a 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their most recent game.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Toe
|Questionable
|Emmanuel Forbes
|CB
|Achilles
|Full Participation In Practice
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Chest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Biceps
|Questionable
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Mario Edwards Jr.
|DE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jarran Reed
|DE
|Tooth
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Knee
|Out
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Derick Hall
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Commanders Season Insights
- The Commanders rank 17th in total yards per game (332.1), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 368.9 total yards allowed per contest.
- The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, allowing 27.2 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 18th with 21.2 points per contest.
- The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 252.7 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank ninth with 242 passing yards per contest.
- Washington ranks 26th in the NFL with 90.1 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 20th with 116.2 rushing yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.
- At -1, the Commanders have the 17th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 13 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL).
Commanders vs. Seahawks Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-6)
- Moneyline: Seahawks (-275), Commanders (+220)
- Total: 44.5 points
