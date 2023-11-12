At Lumen Field on Sunday, Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks face Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders in a matchup between a pair of the biggest stars in football on offense, starting at 4:25 PM ET.

Trying to make player prop bets? Several of the best contributors for the Seahawks and the Commanders will have player props available for this game.

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +450

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +490

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Logan Thomas - - 33.5 (-110) Curtis Samuel - - 24.5 (-110) Terry McLaurin - - 60.5 (-110) Brian Robinson Jr. - 45.5 (-110) 7.5 (-110) Antonio Gibson - 10.5 (-110) 17.5 (-110) Sam Howell 262.5 (-110) 16.5 (-110) - Jahan Dotson - - 42.5 (-110)

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Charbonnet - 26.5 (-110) 11.5 (-110) Noah Fant - - 18.5 (-110) Tyler Lockett - - 58.5 (-110) D.K. Metcalf - - 65.5 (-110) Geno Smith 261.5 (-110) 9.5 (-110) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 39.5 (-110) Kenneth Walker III - 64.5 (-110) 8.5 (-110)

