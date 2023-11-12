The Washington Commanders (4-5) will look to upset the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 44 points has been set for the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Seahawks face off with the Commanders. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we outline below.

Commanders vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

The Seahawks have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Seattle's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, and they've lost the second quarter in four games.

In eight games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of nine games this season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

In eight games this season, the Seahawks have lost the third quarter four times and won four times.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

In eight games this year, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter four times and outscored their opponent four times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have had the lead after the first half four times (2-2 in those games) and have been losing after the first half five times (2-3) in nine games this year.

The Seahawks have led after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in four games (2-2).

2nd Half

Through nine games this year, the Commanders have been outscored in the second half three times (0-3 in those games) and have won the second half six times (4-2).

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (3-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 12.1 points on average in the second half.

