Brian Robinson Jr. has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Seahawks have given up 122 rushing yards per game, 21st in the league.

On 113 carries this year, Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 447 yards (49.7 ypg). He has scored five TDs on the ground. Robinson has also made an impact as a receiver, grabbing 14 balls for 137 yards (15.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Robinson vs. the Seahawks

Robinson vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games The Seahawks have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Seahawks this season.

The run defense of the Seahawks is giving up 122 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Opponents of the Seahawks have totaled 10 touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 25th in the league in that category.

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Seahawks

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-111)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his nine opportunities this season (44.4%).

The Commanders pass on 65.2% of their plays and run on 34.8%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 113 of his team's 188 total rushing attempts this season (60.1%).

Robinson has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 33.3% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

He has 18 red zone carries for 56.2% of the team share (his team runs on 44.4% of its plays in the red zone).

Brian Robinson Jr. Receiving Props vs the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this season, Robinson has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Robinson has 5.1% of his team's target share (18 targets on 353 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 18 times this season, averaging 7.6 yards per target.

In two of nine games this season, Robinson has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Robinson has been targeted two times in the red zone (5.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 10/15/2023 Week 6 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs

