Should you bet on Brian Robinson Jr. scoring a touchdown in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has 113 carries for a team-leading 447 yards (49.7 per game), with five touchdowns.

Robinson has also caught 14 passes for 137 yards (15.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Robinson has rushed for a TD in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

In two of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0

