Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Alexandria County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edison High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 11
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.