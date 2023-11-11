Saturday's college basketball schedule has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Al McGuire Center
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette

  • TV: FloHoops

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.