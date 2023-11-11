The Hampton Pirates (5-4) hit the road for a CAA showdown against the William & Mary Tribe (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Armstrong Stadium.

With 34.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 17th-worst in the FCS, Hampton has had to rely on their 60th-ranked offense (25.8 points per contest) to keep them competitive. William & Mary ranks 71st in the FCS with 352.9 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 14th-best by allowing only 289.4 total yards per game.

William & Mary vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

William & Mary vs. Hampton Key Statistics

William & Mary Hampton 352.9 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.2 (44th) 289.4 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.2 (105th) 205.6 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.8 (5th) 147.3 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.4 (115th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has compiled 1,321 yards on 60.4% passing while recording eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 312 yards with two scores.

Malachi Imoh has run for 737 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on 18 catches, totaling 150 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Bronson Yoder has run for 408 yards across 77 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

JT Mayo has racked up 291 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hollis Mathis has caught 20 passes and compiled 249 receiving yards (27.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sean McElwain has racked up 230 reciving yards (25.6 ypg) this season.

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has 1,209 yards passing for Hampton, completing 55.2% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 493 rushing yards (54.8 ypg) on 92 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Burris has 778 rushing yards on 96 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, Darran Butts has carried the ball 92 times for 600 yards (66.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

Romon Copeland's team-high 310 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 23 targets) with one touchdown.

Paul Woods has put together a 251-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 20 passes on 30 targets.

Dorrian Moultrie has been the target of 21 passes and hauled in 20 grabs for 187 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

