William & Mary vs. George Washington November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) face the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
William & Mary vs. George Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Top Players (2022-23)
- Anders Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Ben Wight: 10.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Mullins: 6.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noah Collier: 9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 10.9 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
George Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- James Bishop: 21.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brendan Adams: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ricky Lindo Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 10.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Dean: 8.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
William & Mary vs. George Washington Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|67th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|67.2
|294th
|336th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.