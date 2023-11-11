The George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) square off against the William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Revolutionaries allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

William & Mary went 6-5 when it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Revolutionaries ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tribe ranked 204th.

The Tribe's 67.2 points per game last year were 9.5 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries gave up to opponents.

William & Mary put together a 4-2 record last season in games it scored more than 76.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

At home, William & Mary scored 72.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.2.

The Tribe gave up 65 points per game at home last season, and 75.7 away.

Beyond the arc, William & Mary made fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (39.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule