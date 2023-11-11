Week 11 of the college football schedule includes three games with SWAC teams in action. Keep reading for up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman | Lincoln (CA) vs. Florida A&M

Week 11 SWAC Results

Bethune-Cookman 31 Alabama A&M 14

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Passing: Tylik Bethea (4-for-7, 38 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Tylik Bethea (4-for-7, 38 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Walter Simmons III (16 ATT, 165 YDS, 3 TDs)

Walter Simmons III (16 ATT, 165 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Jalen Brown (1 TAR, 1 REC, 17 YDS)

Alabama A&M Leaders

Passing: Quincy Casey (17-for-31, 171 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Quincy Casey (17-for-31, 171 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Casey (9 ATT, 57 YDS)

Casey (9 ATT, 57 YDS) Receiving: Cameron Young (6 TAR, 6 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Bethune-Cookman Alabama A&M 480 Total Yards 303 68 Passing Yards 173 412 Rushing Yards 130 4 Turnovers 2

Florida A&M 28 Lincoln (CA) 0

Florida A&M Leaders

Passing: Junior Muratovic (8-for-18, 82 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Junior Muratovic (8-for-18, 82 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Terrell Jennings (8 ATT, 53 YDS)

Terrell Jennings (8 ATT, 53 YDS) Receiving: Nicholas Dixon (2 TAR, 2 REC, 25 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida A&M Lincoln (CA) 236 Total Yards 0 95 Passing Yards 0 141 Rushing Yards 0 1 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 11 SWAC Games

Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Shell Energy Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

