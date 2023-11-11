Week 11 of the college football slate included three games featuring Southland teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Lamar vs. Nicholls State | SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Week 11 Southland Results

Nicholls State 37 Lamar 24

Nicholls State Leaders

Passing: Pat McQuaide (9-for-17, 106 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Pat McQuaide (9-for-17, 106 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaylon Spears (16 ATT, 177 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jaylon Spears (16 ATT, 177 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Lee Negrotto (1 TAR, 1 REC, 40 YDS)

Lamar Leaders

Passing: Robert Coleman (17-for-35, 289 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Robert Coleman (17-for-35, 289 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Coleman (14 ATT, 72 YDS)

Coleman (14 ATT, 72 YDS) Receiving: Kyndon Fuselier (3 TAR, 3 REC, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Nicholls State Lamar 455 Total Yards 416 106 Passing Yards 289 349 Rushing Yards 127 0 Turnovers 2

SE Louisiana 52 Texas A&M-Commerce 14

SE Louisiana Leaders

Passing: Zachary Clement (16-for-25, 160 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Zachary Clement (16-for-25, 160 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Harlan Dixon (7 ATT, 91 YDS, 3 TDs)

Harlan Dixon (7 ATT, 91 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Dixon (6 TAR, 6 REC, 73 YDS)

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Passing: Josh Magana (6-for-13, 128 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Josh Magana (6-for-13, 128 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Shamenski Rucker (10 ATT, 10 YDS)

Shamenski Rucker (10 ATT, 10 YDS) Receiving: Jerome Buckner (6 TAR, 6 REC, 129 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce SE Louisiana 209 Total Yards 416 232 Passing Yards 190 -23 Rushing Yards 226 5 Turnovers 0

Next Week's Southland Games

Nicholls State Colonels at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, November 16

Thursday, November 16 Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Strawberry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Northwestern State Demons

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Harry Turpin Stadium TV Channel:

Favorite: -

Incarnate Word Cardinals at Houston Christian Huskies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Husky Stadium

Husky Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

McNeese Cowboys at Lamar Cardinals

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Provost Umphrey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

