MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 11 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can catch all three games involving teams from the MEAC.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Norfolk State Spartans at Delaware State Hornets
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Morgan State Bears at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Howard Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.