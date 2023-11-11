The Week 11 college football slate features four games involving teams from the Ivy League. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Yale Bulldogs at Princeton Tigers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Brown Bears at Columbia Lions 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pennsylvania Quakers at Harvard Crimson 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cornell Big Red at Dartmouth Big Green 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

