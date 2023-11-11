Week 11 of the college football schedule included three games with CUSA teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.

Old Dominion vs. Liberty | New Mexico State vs. Western Kentucky | Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee

Week 11 CUSA Results

Liberty 38 Old Dominion 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)
  • Pregame Total: 59.5

Liberty Leaders

  • Passing: Kaidon Salter (13-for-22, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Quinton Cooley (19 ATT, 85 YDS)
  • Receiving: CJ Daniels (8 TAR, 7 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)

Old Dominion Leaders

  • Passing: Grant Wilson (23-for-42, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Wilson (16 ATT, 64 YDS)
  • Receiving: Javon Harvey (15 TAR, 12 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

LibertyOld Dominion
455Total Yards280
225Passing Yards161
230Rushing Yards119
1Turnovers1

New Mexico State 38 Western Kentucky 29

  • Pregame Favorite: Western Kentucky (-4.5)
  • Pregame Total: 54

New Mexico State Leaders

  • Passing: Diego Pavia (14-for-24, 141 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Star Thomas (7 ATT, 85 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jonathan Brady (5 TAR, 3 REC, 31 YDS)

Western Kentucky Leaders

  • Passing: Austin Reed (20-for-36, 270 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Elijah Young (14 ATT, 80 YDS)
  • Receiving: Young (5 TAR, 3 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Western KentuckyNew Mexico State
437Total Yards357
270Passing Yards141
167Rushing Yards216
1Turnovers0

Middle Tennessee 40 Florida International 6

  • Pregame Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 52.5

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (18-for-25, 275 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: DJ Riles (9 ATT, 58 YDS)
  • Receiving: DJ England-Chisolm (2 TAR, 2 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Florida International Leaders

  • Passing: Keyone Jenkins (22-for-35, 226 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Shomari Lawrence (12 ATT, 31 YDS)
  • Receiving: Eric Rivers (7 TAR, 5 REC, 58 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Middle TennesseeFlorida International
427Total Yards277
288Passing Yards230
139Rushing Yards47
0Turnovers1

Next Week's CUSA Games

UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Williams Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Sam Houston Bearkats at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Favorite: -

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Favorite: -

