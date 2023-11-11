With the college football season entering Week 11, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the Big South. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at Lindenwood Lions 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

