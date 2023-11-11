The Furman Paladins (8-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the VMI Keydets (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Paladin Stadium in a SoCon battle.

Furman is putting up 367.0 yards per game offensively this year (53rd in the FCS), and is allowing 352.7 yards per game (64th) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, VMI is putting up 305.2 total yards per game (98th-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FCS on defense (369.7 total yards surrendered per game).

VMI vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

VMI vs. Furman Key Statistics

VMI Furman 305.2 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.0 (53rd) 369.7 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.7 (64th) 121.2 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.4 (28th) 184.0 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.6 (70th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has compiled 1,222 yards (135.8 ypg) while completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has run the ball 134 times for 682 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Rashad Raymond has collected 340 yards (on 88 attempts).

Aidan Twombly paces his squad with 399 receiving yards on 30 receptions with three touchdowns.

Chance Knox has racked up 369 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) on 35 receptions.

Isaiah Lemmond's 16 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 255 yards.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff leads Furman with 1,483 yards (164.8 ypg) on 149-of-223 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 488 rushing yards on 87 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Dominic Roberto has racked up 674 yards on 155 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

Joshua Harris' 310 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 39 times and has registered 34 catches and two touchdowns.

Colton Hinton has put together a 270-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 24 targets.

Ben Ferguson has a total of 265 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 passes and scoring one touchdown.

