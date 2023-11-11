Two of the nation's toughest passing defenses square off when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) bring college football's seventh-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Boston College Eagles (6-3), who have the No. 17 passing defense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Hokies are just 1.5-point favorites. An over/under of 49.5 is set for the contest.

From an offensive standpoint, Virginia Tech ranks 91st in the FBS with 23.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 55th in points allowed (323.3 points allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, Boston College ranks 48th in the FBS (411.7 total yards per game) and 46th defensively (349.6 total yards allowed per game).

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -1.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Virginia Tech Recent Performance

Over the last three contests, the Hokies have been bottom-25 in total offense with 376.7 total yards per game (-51-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 260.3 total yards allowed per game (13th-best).

The last three games have seen the Hokies' offense struggle, ranking -11-worst in the FBS in points (23.7 points per game). They rank 60th on the other side of the ball (19 points surrendered per game).

The last three games have seen Virginia Tech's passing offense play poorly, ranking -19-worst in the FBS in passing yards (201 per game). It ranks 62nd on the other side of the ball (171.7 passing yards allowed per contest).

The Hokies rank 73rd in rushing offense (175.7 rushing yards per game) and 29th in rushing defense (88.7 rushing yards per game allowed) during their last three games.

The Hokies have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

In Virginia Tech's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hokies have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Virginia Tech has hit the over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Virginia Tech has won three of the four games it was the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

Virginia Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Hokies have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,306 yards, completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 406 yards (45.1 ypg) on 110 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has carried the ball 121 times for a team-high 535 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 218 yards (24.2 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Jaylin Lane's leads his squad with 426 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 48 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has caught 24 passes for 346 yards (38.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Stephen Gosnell's 18 grabs have yielded 253 yards.

Antwaun Powell has nine sacks to lead the team, and also has nine TFL and 30 tackles.

Keli Lawson has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 61 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception so far.

