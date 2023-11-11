Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) are just 1.5-point favorites on the road versus the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each team has a solid passing defense, with the Hokies seventh in the country against the pass, and the Eagles 17th. The over/under in this contest is 49 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Boston College matchup.
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Tech Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|49
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Virginia Tech (-1.5)
|48.5
|-104
|-115
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Virginia Tech has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Hokies have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Boston College is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Eagles are 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
