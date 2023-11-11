The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) are just 1.5-point favorites on the road versus the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each team has a solid passing defense, with the Hokies seventh in the country against the pass, and the Eagles 17th. The over/under in this contest is 49 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. Boston College matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-1.5) 49 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-1.5) 48.5 -104 -115 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, the Hokies have an ATS record of 3-1.

Boston College is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Eagles are 4-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

