The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) meet a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Virginia Tech is totaling 23.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 91st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 55th, allowing 24.1 points per contest. With 26.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Boston College ranks 73rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 73rd, allowing 26.3 points per game.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Boston College 354.1 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.7 (53rd) 323.3 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.6 (41st) 152.0 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.1 (10th) 202.1 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.6 (95th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 1,306 yards (145.1 ypg) on 114-of-195 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 406 rushing yards on 110 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has racked up 535 yards on 121 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 24 passes for 218 yards (24.2 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jaylin Lane's leads his squad with 426 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 48 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 346 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Stephen Gosnell has a total of 253 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College this season. He has 1,736 passing yards (192.9 per game) while completing 57.9% of his passes. He's tossed 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 760 yards (84.4 ypg) on 147 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has run for 565 yards across 122 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has totaled 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 485 (53.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 54 times and has five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has put up a 291-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 23 passes on 51 targets.

Ryan O'Keefe has racked up 235 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

