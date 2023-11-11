When the Boston College Eagles play the Virginia Tech Hokies at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Eagles will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+1.5) Toss Up (49.5) Boston College 28, Virginia Tech 23

Week 11 ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Hokies have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Against the spread, the Hokies are 4-3-0 this season.

Virginia Tech has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Hokies have seen three of its seven games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 49.5 points, 1.4 more than the average point total for Virginia Tech games this season.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 48.8% chance to win.

The Eagles' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, Boston College is 4-1 against the spread.

Eagles games have gone over the point total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The average total in Boston College games this season is 1.8 more points than the point total of 49.5 in this outing.

Hokies vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 23.6 24.1 31.8 17 13.3 33 Boston College 26.9 26.3 26.4 24.8 27.5 28.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.