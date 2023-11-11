ACC foes will do battle when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5) face the Boston College Eagles (6-3) at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Boston College?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boston College 28, Virginia Tech 22

Boston College 28, Virginia Tech 22 Virginia Tech has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).

The Hokies have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter and won each of them.

Boston College has won three of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Eagles have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hokies have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boston College (+1.5)



Boston College (+1.5) Virginia Tech has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Hokies have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

In nine games played Boston College has recorded four wins against the spread.

The Eagles are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in a game just twice this season.

In the Boston College's nine games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 49.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 50.5 points per game, one point more than the over/under of 49.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 48.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 28.6 27.3 30.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 50.5 52.3 Implied Total AVG 30.8 31.8 29.5 ATS Record 4-5-0 1-4-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 0-1 3-1

