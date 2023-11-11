The No. 20 Tulane Green Wave (8-1) take on a fellow AAC foe when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

Tulane sports the 61st-ranked offense this season (28.7 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 25th-best with only 19.3 points allowed per game. Tulsa's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 441.9 total yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 82nd with 363.3 total yards per contest.

Tulane vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

Tulane Tulsa 401.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (90th) 316.9 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.9 (120th) 170.3 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.8 (27th) 231.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.6 (116th) 13 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (130th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,597 yards, completing 70.2% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 264 yards (29.3 ypg) on 69 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 877 yards on 166 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Lawrence Keys III's team-high 593 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 56 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has put up a 433-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 41 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson's 24 catches have turned into 421 yards and four touchdowns.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams leads Tulsa with 1,149 yards on 79-of-132 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 200 rushing yards (22.2 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Watkins is his team's leading rusher with 143 carries for 592 yards, or 65.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Bill Jackson has run for 299 yards across 63 carries.

Devan Williams' 399 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 29 receptions on 51 targets with two touchdowns.

Kamdyn Benjamin has put together a 334-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 38 targets.

Marquis Shoulders has racked up 283 reciving yards (31.4 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

