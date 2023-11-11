The Washington Capitals, Tom Wilson among them, face the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on Wilson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tom Wilson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Wilson has averaged 17:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In three of 12 games this year, Wilson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of 12 games this season, Wilson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Wilson has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Wilson has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Wilson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 5 8 Points 3 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

