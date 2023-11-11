Will Tom Wilson find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals square off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Wilson stats and insights

Wilson has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Wilson's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

