The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) play a familiar opponent when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field in an SEC showdown.

Texas A&M is putting up 32.3 points per game offensively this year (37th in the FBS), and is surrendering 21.6 points per game (38th) on defense. Mississippi State is posting 335.7 total yards per game on offense this season (104th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 362 total yards per game (59th-ranked).

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Texas A&M Mississippi State 401.2 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (107th) 296.9 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362 (56th) 131.1 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.8 (85th) 270.1 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.9 (106th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 7 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has 1,452 passing yards for Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has racked up 439 yards on 86 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Amari Daniels has piled up 425 yards on 78 carries, scoring four times.

Ainias Smith's leads his squad with 652 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 60 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has reeled in 37 passes while averaging 56.2 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jahdae Walker's 18 catches have yielded 274 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has recored 1,275 passing yards, or 141.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.4% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jo'Quavious Marks has run for 500 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also added 18 catches, totaling 138 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Michael Wright has run for 281 yards across 56 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin has registered 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 554 (61.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has collected 310 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 27 receptions.

Justin Robinson's 18 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 221 yards (24.6 ypg).

