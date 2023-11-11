The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) are just 1.5-point favorites on the road against the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each squad has a solid rushing defense, with the Volunteers 14th in the country against the run, and the Tigers 25th. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Tennessee is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Volunteers have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Missouri is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

