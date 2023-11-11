Can we count on T.J. Oshie finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will T.J. Oshie score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Oshie stats and insights

Oshie is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Oshie has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 36 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20.0 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

