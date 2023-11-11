Richmond vs. Siena November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (1-0) face the Siena Saints (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Richmond vs. Siena Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Siena Top Players (2022-23)
- Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Richmond vs. Siena Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Siena AVG
|Siena Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.