The Richmond Spiders (1-0) face the Siena Saints (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Siena Game Information

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Burton: 19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jason Nelson: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Richmond vs. Siena Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 68.6 259th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.8 193rd 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.5 249th

