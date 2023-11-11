CAA opponents match up when the Richmond Spiders (6-3) and the Elon Phoenix (5-4) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium.

Offensively, Richmond ranks 56th in the FCS with 26.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 29th in points allowed (329.4 points allowed per contest). Elon ranks 91st with 316.0 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 87th with 383.6 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Richmond vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Richmond vs. Elon Key Statistics

Richmond Elon 319.7 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.0 (90th) 329.4 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.6 (89th) 114.4 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.7 (78th) 205.2 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (76th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has thrown for 975 yards (108.3 ypg) to lead Richmond, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Savon Smith has racked up 470 yards on 96 carries while finding the end zone four times.

This season, Milan Howard has carried the ball 47 times for 183 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro's leads his squad with 654 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 receptions (out of 53 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 260 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quanye Veney has been the target of 15 passes and compiled 18 receptions for 148 yards, an average of 16.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has put up 1,373 passing yards, or 152.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.2% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jalen Hampton has rushed for 720 yards on 163 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Wayne Dixie has piled up 35 carries and totaled 137 yards with one touchdown.

Chandler Brayboy has hauled in 467 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jordan Bonner has caught 33 passes and compiled 395 receiving yards (43.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

Johncarlos Miller has racked up 380 reciving yards (42.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

