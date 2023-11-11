Saturday's contest between the Richmond Spiders (1-0) and Siena Saints (1-0) squaring off at Robins Center has a projected final score of 80-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Richmond, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Richmond vs. Siena Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Richmond vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 80, Siena 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Siena

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-3.0)

Richmond (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 156.0

Richmond Performance Insights

Richmond scored 68.9 points per game and allowed 67.8 last year, ranking them 249th in college basketball offensively and 105th on defense.

Last season, the Spiders were 258th in the country in rebounds (30.5 per game) and 265th in rebounds allowed (32.3).

Richmond was 249th in college basketball in assists (12.2 per game) last year.

The Spiders were 112th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.9 per game) and 240th in 3-point percentage (33.0%) last season.

Last season, Richmond was 230th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.6 per game) and 118th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Last year, the Spiders took 44.1% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 55.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.2% of the Spiders' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.8% were 2-pointers.

