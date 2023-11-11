The Siena Saints (1-0) go up against the Richmond Spiders (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Robins Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was one percentage point lower than the Saints allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Richmond went 9-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Spiders finished 258th.

Last year, the Spiders recorded 68.9 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Saints allowed.

When Richmond totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 11-4.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison

Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

The Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.7 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Richmond performed better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Richmond Upcoming Schedule