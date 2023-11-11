How to Watch Richmond vs. Siena on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Siena Saints (1-0) go up against the Richmond Spiders (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Robins Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Illinois State vs Saint Louis (8:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Eastern Illinois vs Loyola Chicago (8:00 PM ET | November 11)
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was one percentage point lower than the Saints allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Richmond went 9-1 when it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Spiders finished 258th.
- Last year, the Spiders recorded 68.9 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Saints allowed.
- When Richmond totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 11-4.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison
- Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- The Spiders allowed 62.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.7 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Richmond performed better when playing at home last year, draining 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|VMI
|W 93-75
|Robins Center
|11/11/2023
|Siena
|-
|Robins Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/20/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Ocean Center
