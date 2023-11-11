Old Dominion vs. Liberty: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.
Old Dominion vs. Liberty Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Old Dominion vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Old Dominion Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-13.5)
|58.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-13.5)
|58.5
|-630
|+450
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Old Dominion vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- Old Dominion is 6-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Monarchs are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty has covered seven times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Flames have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.