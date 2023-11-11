The No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Offensively, Liberty has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best in the FBS by compiling 39.1 points per game. The Flames rank 41st on defense (21.9 points allowed per game). With 24.4 points per game on offense, Old Dominion ranks 86th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 71st, surrendering 26.2 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Old Dominion vs. Liberty Key Statistics

Old Dominion Liberty 363.3 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.0 (8th) 391.7 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.9 (46th) 160.2 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.3 (2nd) 203.1 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.7 (81st) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (6th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has recored 1,475 passing yards, or 163.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.5% of his passes and has collected 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Kadarius Calloway has carried the ball 58 times for 523 yards, with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has been given 91 carries and totaled 491 yards with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has collected 17 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 388 (43.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has put up a 302-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 27 targets.

Isiah Paige's 42 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 279 yards and one touchdown.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 1,959 yards, completing 59.4% of his passes and recording 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 664 yards (73.8 ypg) on 104 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has 981 rushing yards on 162 carries with nine touchdowns.

CJ Daniels' 655 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has collected 30 catches and six touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has put together a 429-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 31 targets.

Bentley Hanshaw has a total of 201 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws and scoring five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty or Old Dominion gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.