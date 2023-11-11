Old Dominion vs. Ball State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) at John E. Worthen Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Old Dominion vs. Ball State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Muncie, Indiana
- Venue: John E. Worthen Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Monarchs Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 10 of Old Dominion's games last year went over the point total.
- The Monarchs had 16 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.
- Old Dominion's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Ball State's .500 mark (14-14-0 ATS Record).
Old Dominion vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ball State
|76.4
|143.3
|71.6
|137.8
|144.4
|Old Dominion
|66.9
|143.3
|66.2
|137.8
|134
Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends
- The Monarchs put up an average of 66.9 points per game last year, just 4.7 fewer points than the 71.6 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, Old Dominion went 5-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Old Dominion vs. Ball State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ball State
|14-14-0
|17-11-0
|Old Dominion
|16-13-0
|10-19-0
Old Dominion vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ball State
|Old Dominion
|12-2
|Home Record
|12-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|6-5
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|80.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.9
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-11-0
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
