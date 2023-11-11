The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) go up against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

Last season, the Monarchs had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 44% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.

Old Dominion had a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.

The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 117th.

Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Monarchs scored were just 4.7 fewer points than the Cardinals gave up (71.6).

Old Dominion went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Old Dominion scored one more points per game (67.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.9).

At home, the Monarchs gave up 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than when playing on the road (69.3).

In home games, Old Dominion drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (5.3) than away from home (5.5). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

