How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) go up against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Old Dominion vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- South Alabama vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- Last season, the Monarchs had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 44% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.
- Old Dominion had a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.
- The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 117th.
- Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Monarchs scored were just 4.7 fewer points than the Cardinals gave up (71.6).
- Old Dominion went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Old Dominion scored one more points per game (67.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.9).
- At home, the Monarchs gave up 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than when playing on the road (69.3).
- In home games, Old Dominion drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (5.3) than away from home (5.5). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Virginia Wesleyan
|W 71-57
|Chartway Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/22/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Chartway Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.