The Ball State Cardinals (1-0) go up against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Monarchs had a 41.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 44% of shots the Cardinals' opponents made.
  • Old Dominion had a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 117th.
  • Last year, the 66.9 points per game the Monarchs scored were just 4.7 fewer points than the Cardinals gave up (71.6).
  • Old Dominion went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Old Dominion scored one more points per game (67.9) than it did when playing on the road (66.9).
  • At home, the Monarchs gave up 6.4 fewer points per game (62.9) than when playing on the road (69.3).
  • In home games, Old Dominion drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (5.3) than away from home (5.5). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (30.4%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Virginia Wesleyan W 71-57 Chartway Arena
11/11/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
11/13/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Princeton - Chartway Arena

