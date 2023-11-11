Big 12 foes meet when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) and the UCF Knights (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

On offense, Oklahoma State ranks 47th in the FBS with 30.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 57th in points allowed (418.4 points allowed per contest). UCF is generating 32.8 points per game on offense this season (32nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 29.4 points per contest (101st-ranked) on defense.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Key Statistics

Oklahoma State UCF 434.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.7 (13th) 418.4 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.6 (93rd) 180.1 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.1 (4th) 254.6 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.6 (46th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 1,914 yards (212.7 ypg) to lead Oklahoma State, completing 58.7% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has 1,224 rushing yards on 174 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jaden Nixon has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 155 yards (17.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Rashod Owens has hauled in 37 catches for 445 yards (49.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Brennan Presley has put together a 406-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes on 65 targets.

Jaden Bray has racked up 26 catches for 344 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee leads UCF with 1,273 yards on 95-of-150 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 257 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

RJ Harvey's team-high 876 rushing yards have come on 146 carries, with nine touchdowns. He also leads the team with 217 receiving yards (24.1 per game) on 15 catches with two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has totaled 496 yards on 71 carries with one touchdown.

Javon Baker leads his team with 678 receiving yards on 33 catches with five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has 28 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 607 yards (67.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

