In the matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and UCF Knights on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Cowboys to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-2.5) Under (65.5) Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Oklahoma State vs. UCF? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

The Cowboys' record against the spread is 6-2-0.

Oklahoma State has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Cowboys games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Oklahoma State games this season have posted an average total of 51.3, which is 14.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Knights based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

The Knights have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

UCF is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Knights' nine games with a set total.

The average point total for the UCF this year is 6.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 30.7 24.3 29.0 22.7 34.0 27.7 UCF 32.8 29.4 41.8 24.3 25.6 33.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.