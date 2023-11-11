MEAC opponents match up when the Delaware State Hornets (1-8) and the Norfolk State Spartans (2-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

While Delaware State ranks 76th in total defense with 367.3 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking 19th-worst (289.7 yards per game). In terms of points scored Norfolk State ranks 79th in the FCS (22.6 points per game), and it is 83rd on the other side of the ball (28.9 points allowed per contest).

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Alumni Stadium

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

Norfolk State Delaware State 341.6 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.7 (105th) 335.8 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.3 (76th) 174.4 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.3 (115th) 167.1 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.3 (78th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has racked up 1,244 yards on 50.5% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, X'Zavion Evans, has carried the ball 82 times for 369 yards (41 per game).

Kevon King has run for 313 yards across 71 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Andre Pegues has hauled in 311 receiving yards on 19 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tavian Morris has recorded 219 receiving yards (24.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Aaron Moore's 13 catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 207 yards (23 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has been a dual threat for Delaware State so far this season. He has 1,373 passing yards, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 215 yards (23.9 ypg) on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Marquis Gillis, has carried the ball 109 times for 515 yards (57.2 per game), scoring two times.

EJ Core's leads his squad with 284 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Nyghee Lolley has caught 25 passes while averaging 29.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Khyheem Waleed has been the target of 23 passes and racked up 15 grabs for 231 yards, an average of 25.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

