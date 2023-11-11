Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 11?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nick Jensen a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- Jensen has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.