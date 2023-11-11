On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Islanders. Is Nic Dowd going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Dowd scored in 12 of 65 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • Dowd produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • Dowd averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 21.0%.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
  • The Islanders earned eight shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

