On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the New York Islanders. Is Nic Dowd going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000

Dowd 2022-23 stats and insights

Dowd scored in 12 of 65 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Dowd produced zero points on the power play last season.

Dowd averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 21.0%.

Islanders 2022-23 defensive stats

The Islanders conceded 217 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

The Islanders earned eight shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 26.1 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

