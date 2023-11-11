NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's NHL schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings.
Here you can find information on how to watch all of Saturday's NHL action.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NHL Network,BSOH,BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,BSSUN,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NHL Network,NESN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at Toronto Maple Leafs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Washington Capitals at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,MSGSN,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,MSG-B,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at Nashville Predators
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,BSSO,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,ALT,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
