In the upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Martin Fehervary to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

Fehervary has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

