The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Williams Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Liberty (-13.5) 58.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

  • Liberty has put together a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Flames have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • Old Dominion has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this year, the Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-1.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.