The No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) host the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) at Williams Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Liberty owns the 51st-ranked defense this year (354.9 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 501 yards per game. Old Dominion ranks 82nd with 363.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 85th with 391.7 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Liberty vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Liberty Old Dominion 501 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (90th) 354.9 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.7 (76th) 283.3 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.2 (67th) 217.7 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.1 (97th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 19 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter leads Liberty with 1,959 yards (217.7 ypg) on 114-of-192 passing with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 664 rushing yards on 104 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Quinton Cooley has 981 rushing yards on 162 carries with nine touchdowns.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 655 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has put together a 429-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 31 targets.

Bentley Hanshaw's 16 receptions are good enough for 201 yards and five touchdowns.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has put up 1,475 passing yards, or 163.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.5% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Kadarius Calloway is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 523 yards, or 58.1 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Keshawn Wicks has taken 91 carries and totaled 491 yards with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has hauled in 388 receiving yards on 17 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Reymello Murphy has caught 15 passes and compiled 302 receiving yards (33.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isiah Paige has racked up 279 reciving yards (31 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

