The No. 25 Liberty Flames (9-0) will battle the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-5) at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Liberty vs. Old Dominion?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21

Liberty 37, Old Dominion 21 Liberty has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

The Flames have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Old Dominion has won three out of the seven games in which it has been the underdog.

The Monarchs have been at least a +400 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (-13.5)



Liberty (-13.5) In eight Liberty games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Flames have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 6-2-0 this season.

The Monarchs have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when underdogs by 13.5 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) This season, four of Liberty's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.

This season, Old Dominion has played just two games with a combined score over 59.5 points.

The over/under for the contest of 59.5 is four points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Liberty (39.1 points per game) and Old Dominion (24.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 54.6 57.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 33.5 31.8 ATS Record 7-1-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 54.8 50.3 Implied Total AVG 31.5 31 32 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-1 1-3

